NMC's no-objection brings relief to Ukraine returned medical students

The Academic Mobility Program for Indian Medical Students who were studying in Ukraine has received approval from the National Medical Commission(NMC), provided that other requirements of the Screening Test Regulations 2002 are being met.



The Academic Mobility Program is a temporary relocation to other universities around the world, according to the NMC. After consulting with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Commission stated on its official website that it has taken into account the mobility programme offered by Ukraine. However, the degrees will be granted by the parent Ukrainian University.



Thousands of Indian medical students have returned to India due to hostile military conditions in Ukraine. In view of these events, the Ukrainian institutions proposed a "mobility programme" for the Autumn semester, which gives students the choice of studying at a different institution for a few semesters under the "student exchange" programme.



NMC had previously rejected this option stating that the foreign medical institution must provide the entire course, training, internship, and clerkship throughout the study, and no part of the training/internship may be performed at another institution. As a result, the Ukrainian mobility program which has now been given a no-objection was initially rejected.



The Supreme Court, on Monday, also adjourned the hearing on a batch plea filed by Indian students who have been evacuated from Ukraine and seeking permission to continue medical studies in India. A bench headed by justice Hemant Gupta listed the matter for September 15.



The petitioners have sought to issue an appropriate direction under Section 45 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, upon the NMC to frame guidelines and SOPs for the migration of Indian medical students who have been evacuated from Ukraine to Indian Medical Colleges as a one time measure in the equivalent academic year.

