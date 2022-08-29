NEET PG 2022: Counselling postponed for candidates; read to know more

Representational image | ANI

The date for the NEET PG (National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduates) counselling session has been changed. The Medical Counseling Committee will now begin the NEET PG counselling 2022 registration process later; the dates will be posted on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. The process was originally planned to begin on September 1.

“The candidates of NEET PG 2022 are informed that the NEET PG counselling 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new LOPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15," MCC said in a statement, while announcing the NEET PG Counselling news.

For admission to 50% of all India quota (AIQ) seats, 100% of deemed, central universities, and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB) seats, MCC administers the NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure. A mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for AIQ, Central University seats and AFMS, DNB PG seats were to be held as part of the MCC NEET PG counselling.

The announcement about NEET PG Counselling comes after the Supreme Court refused to stall the counselling for NEET PG 2022, on Monday.

"We'll not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don't stall it anymore", Justice Chandrachud said, while adding that they cannot put students in jeopardy.

The subject that was brought up was a writ petition contesting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBE) decision to withhold the NEET-PG 2022 answer key and question paper. The petitioners claimed there were significant differences between the test-takers results.

