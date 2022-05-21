NEET PG 2022 analysis : Here's what you need to know about today's exam

Candidates across India appeared for their NEET PG 2022 exam today. Most of the aspirants told the Free Press Journal that the exam was moderate and they were able to finish the exam within the given time period of 3 and a half hours. Here’s a quick analysis and review of today’s NEET PG 2022 exam by Dr. Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash :

Detailed analysis:

As expected, candidates had to deal with several questions on contraception and ectopic pregnancy. Apart from this, 75 image-based questions were posed to the candidates – with about 30 of them not really needing an image like the one on hemolytic anaemia having splenomegaly as the accompanying clinical finding.

Many clinical scenarios – which weren’t relevant at all were also asked, with one example being the 4-line description of a cholera case, only to turn around and ask the receptor for the toxin!

Quite a lot of questions from molecular biology & biochemistry were asked to the candidates, in which straightforward facts were expected.

Surgery was simple with questions on exploratory laparotomy for perforation-peritonitis & stab wound; intussusception.

A tricky question on inhaled foreign bodies was asked. For example, flexible bronchoscopy is risky in a hypoxemic patient & foreign body removal is easier with rigid bronchoscopy and reduced air entry was the right answer.

Overall NEET PG 2022 was straightforward and a few tricky questions were asked to the candidates.

