NEET MDS Application Window Closes Today at 11:55 PM, Apply Now At natboard.edu.in

Representative Image |

The NEET MDS application window will be closed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NDEMS) today, March 11, 2024, at 11:55 PM. Candidates who wish to apply are advised to submit their applications on the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a public notice on March 9, 2024, extending the deadline for completing the internship to June 30th, 2024. As a result, the application window for NEET-MDS 2024 was reopened.

Candidates will be given the choice to pick the state where they would like to take the exam. The NDEMS will then assign the examination city within the selected state or in a neighboring state, depending on availability.

The NDEMS has officially announced that the exam will take place as planned on March 18, 2024. Furthermore, the organization responsible for conducting the exam has changed the date for releasing admit cards to March 15.

Read Also NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now Until March 16

Here are step-by-step instructions to fill out the application forms:

Register to receive the User ID and Password.

The User ID and Password will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

After successful registration, log in with the User ID and Password to complete the application form.

Ensure all details such as Name, Date of Birth, Nationality, Mobile Number, Email Address, and Test City are filled in correctly as these details cannot be changed later.