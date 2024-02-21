NEET MDS 2024: Supreme Court Delays Decision on Internship Cut-off Date

Supreme Court | PTI

The Supreme Court of India has refrained from passing any immediate orders regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master in Dental Surgery Course (NEET MDS) 2024, awaiting the decision of the union government regarding the extension of the internship completion deadline. This decision came after the government assured the court that it is actively addressing the concerns raised by NEET-MDS candidates regarding the internship cut-off date, as reported by Live Law.

Government reviewing grievance

During the hearing on Wednesday (February 21), the union government informed the Supreme Court that it is currently examining the grievances put forward by NEET-MDS candidates. Consequently, the court allowed the government a week to consider the matter and make a decision after receiving representations from the petitioners.

NEET-MDS 2024 is scheduled to be held on March 18, with eligibility for candidates contingent upon the completion of their internships on or before March 31. However, concerns have been raised regarding this deadline, particularly by candidates whose internships may extend beyond the specified date.

Petitioners granted opportunity

According to the Live Law reports, the petitioners were permitted by the Supreme Court to submit their representations directly to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The court was informed that the government has solicited information from the National Dental Commission regarding the number of students affected by the current internship deadline.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, heard a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, which sought the rescheduling of the NEET MDS 2024 exam and an extension of the eligibility cut-off by revising the internship completion dates.