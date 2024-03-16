NEET MDS 2024 Admit Cards Now Available For Download on nbe.edu.in, Direct Link Inside

Representative Image

For the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2024, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has made the admit cards available. Call letters for applicants to the NEET MDS 2024 exam can be downloaded from the official website, nbe.edu.in. The ability to download the NEET MDS 2024 admit card will be accessible up until test day. It is recommended that candidates download the call letters ahead of time to prevent any last-minute stress.

Exam date and time



On March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., computer-based testing (CBT) will be used to administer the NEET MDS 2024 exam. Exam location, time, and other details are visible to candidates on their admit card.



On April 18, the NEET MDS 2024 result is anticipated to be revealed. The NEET MDS 2024 internship deadline was extended by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) from March 31 to June 30.

Click on the link below to directly download NEET MDS admit card:

NEET MDS 2024 admit card download

How to download?

Applicants who wish to download the NEET MDS admit card 2024 must use their login credentials, which include their application number and password.

Go to nbe.edu.in, the official website.

Press "NEET MDS 2024 exam."

Navigate the NEET MDS 2024 admission card link now.

There'll be a window on the screen.

After entering your login information, select "Submit."

The admit card for NEET MDS 2024 will show up on the screen.

Save the NEET MDS 2024 admit card after downloading it for future use.

The candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, address, category, exam date, exam time, reporting time, NEET MDS roll number, and the name and address of the exam center are among the details included on the NEET MDS 2024 admit card.

Exam Pattern

Parts A and B of the NEET MDS 2024 exam will comprise 100 and 140 questions, respectively. There are four marks for each question, and one mark is subtracted for each incorrect response. The exam will take the candidates three hours to finish.

Incorrect answers will result in a 25% deduction from the final score. Unattempted questions will not result in a mark deduction.

