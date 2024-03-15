NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card Officially Released On NBEMS Website: Download Now!

Representative Image

The NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card will be made available by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 15, 2024.

Candidates preparing for the NEET MDS examination can obtain their admit cards or hall tickets directly from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Only eligible candidates will be notified through SMS/Email and website notifications about the availability of their admit cards on the NBEMS website.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS.

Step 2: Now, click on the provided link for the admit card.

Step 3: Key in your required and correct login details.

Step 4: Click 'Submit'.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step6: Save and download for future use.

Furthermore, it is crucial to highlight that individuals who are deemed ineligible for the NEET MDS test will not be issued their admit cards. It is also essential to emphasize that all candidates must possess an admit card in order to participate in the aforementioned examination.

The NEET MDS examination is set to take place on March 18, 2024, at multiple exam centers across the country. This test will be conducted online and will occur in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. It is important to note that incorrect answers will result in a 25% deduction, but no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

It also advised for the students to note that candidates will not receive admit cards via postal mail or email. It is recommended that candidates visit the official NBEMS website for additional information and updates.