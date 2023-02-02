NEET MDS 2023 application correction window opens today; check details here

Candidates who have already registered for NEET MDS 2023 can edit their application forms on the NBE's official website, nbe.edu.in. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will open an online application window today to correct the details on the already completed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) form.

The NEET MDS 2023 application form correction window will open at 3 p.m. The deadline for making changes to the NEET MDS application form is February 5 at 11:55 p.m.

Candidates who have already registered for NEET MDS 2023 can edit and modify their application forms on the NBE's official website, nbe.edu.in.

Neither new applications nor the payment of examination fees are permitted in the application correction window. Changes in candidate category and/or PwD status can also be paid for during the edit window.

The information provided in the NEET MDS 2023 registration form, as well as any documents uploaded, can be edited. The candidate's name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email address, however, cannot be changed.

