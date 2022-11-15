NEET MDS 2023 Date revised; exam to be held on this date

Representational image | PM

New Delhi: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has postponed the dates for the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) exam.

The exam will now be conducted on March 1, 2023 with more information on the same to be available on NBE official website - natboard.edu.in soon.

“The Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of is Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on November 7, 2022, wherein it has been decided to conduct the NEET MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023,” the NBE has said in a statement.

The NEET MDS 2023 result was announced on May 27, 2022, with the Health Ministry lowering the cut-off percentile by 25.714 percentile for General, SC, ST, OBC, UR-PWD categories. For General the cut-off score is 174, for SC, ST, and OBC it's 138, and UR-PWD it's 157.