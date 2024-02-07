 NEET 2024 Application Form Release Expected Soon: Latest Updates And Exam Details
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
The NEET application form for 2024 is expected to be released soon, along with the information brochure and detailed notification.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the NEET 2024 application form date yet. Recent reports indicate that the NEET 2024 registration date will likely be announced this week.

The NEET UG 2024, India's biggest entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, is set to be held on May 5, 2024, drawing over 20 lakh aspiring medical students. Aspirants can enroll for the NEET 2024 exam on the official website. Furthermore, the NTA will publish the official NEET 2024 brochure, which will include crucial information like eligibility requirements, registration procedures, and fees.

To apply for NEET 2024:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in and click on the registration link.

Then, enter the required information,

Log in again to complete the application form, upload scanned documents and images, pay the application fee

Submit the registration form.

Finally, save and download the form for your records.

The NEET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in person in 13 different languages, enabling students to apply for various healthcare and life science courses. The examination will be administered in 499 cities throughout India, as well as 14 cities internationally.

