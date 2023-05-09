NEET 2023: Female aspirants' bra straps were scrutinized, some were told to swap attire, says report

This year, over 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the NEET UG | (Representative Image)

NEET UG 2023: There have been several instances where the National Testing Agency's policies have been criticised on social media. Two instances during the NEET-UG 2023 exam have also been recorded this time around from West Bengal and Maharashtra. Students, parents, and users of social media have all criticised the incidents.

Some applicants who participated in the NEET-UG 2023 said that they were asked to take their clothes off or to wear them inside out. Some even mentioned an instance when the police demanded they swap clothing with their parents.

NEET-UG 2023 exam takers lodged complaints to the authorities after doing so on social media. In order to comply with the National Testing Agency's dress code, some students even bought clothes from nearby stores.

Numerous student complaints have been sent to the National Testing Agency. In response, the NTA announced that it will provide "comprehensive instructions" to exam centre staff members, warning them to be aware of the delicate nature of frisking female applicants.

According to some candidates, their inner garments were requested to be opened and their bra straps were examined. A female in an exam centre was asked to wear her kurta inside out after removing it, according to a report by Times Of India.

We came to know about it when our daughter came out after her exam and told us. This is very unprofessional and not how students should be treated before a test of this importance. A student who is about to take a crucial exam is mentally disturbed by this activity, the couple told TOI.

Further, an applicant who sat the exam from HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, took to social media to report his experience. He said several candidates in the exam were asked to change their pants or open their inner wear.

Through his post, the candidate reported that “Several girl students had interchanged their jeans with their mother’s leggings…” He wrote that since there were no enclosures or shops around the centre, and as a result, “girls had to change their dresses in an open playground along with boys, with their parents surrounding their children to protect them…”

The student also alleged that some students went inside the examination hall with just inner wear. The principal of the HMC Education Centre, Hindmotor, Bengal, however rejects such instances. She said certain students were not abiding by the dress code and hence asked to change their attire. While a parent representative said that primary class, untrained teachers are taken as invigilators and hence such incidences happens.