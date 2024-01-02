NDMC To Become First City Council Offering Tablets To 9th-12th Grade Students

In a significant move, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has unveiled plans to distribute 9,000 tablets to students from classes 9 to 12 in schools under its jurisdiction. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, an NDMC member, shared this announcement during a recent New Year Press meet, highlighting the success of a pilot program initiated in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIDEO | “NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) will be the country’s first city council to provide tablets to school students from 9th to 12th standards,” says NDMC member @kuljeetschahal on the council's new plan to make education more accessible for students. pic.twitter.com/X7w9B9YBoa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2024

The tablets, initially provided to 10th and 12th-grade students in four NDMC-run schools, garnered enthusiastic feedback, prompting the expansion of the initiative to cover a broader spectrum of students and teachers. The distribution is set to be completed in the fiscal year 2024-25, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to advancing educational opportunities for NDMC school students.

NDMC collaborates with NIFT to redesign school uniforms

In an innovative collaboration, the NDMC has partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to redesign the school uniforms of AAVs and Navyug Schools. Students with a keen interest in fashion technology from NDMC schools will actively contribute to this project, working alongside NIFT designers. Anticipated to conclude within the current Financial Year, this initiative aims to provide a fresh and contemporary look to school uniforms while involving students in the creative process.

NDMC's commitment to sustainable energy practices

According to The Statesman reports, Kuljeet Singh Chahal further outlined the NDMC's commitment to sustainable energy practices, emphasizing their promotion of solar systems under the National Solar Mission. The council plans to install grid-connected rooftop solar PV plants in all municipal buildings, enhancing the structure of their sustainability initiatives. With the release of its Solar Policy, the NDMC aims to encourage the installation of 16 solar power units in the city, spanning both commercial and residential premises in the upcoming year. This holistic approach showcases the council's dedication to fostering both educational advancements and environmental sustainability.