NDMC And Coaching Centre Collaborate To Offer Free NEET, JEE Classes

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is taking a significant step towards educational empowerment by joining forces with a coaching centre. The collaborative effort aims to provide free preparatory classes for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to 100 deserving students enrolled in NDMC schools and Navyug schools, particularly those in Class XI.

Integrated coaching program

The NDMC has initiated the project by inviting bids from coaching institutes through a tender process. The selected coaching centre will conduct a screening test for students in Class XI and Class XII to shortlist the top 100 candidates. "Around 50 students each will be enrolled for coaching for JEE and NEET. In the first year, 100 students will be enrolled, with numbers increasing in subsequent years," explained an official from NDMC.

Importantly, the coaching will be seamlessly integrated into the existing programs of the selected institute, avoiding the creation of separate groups solely for NDMC students. The coaching institute is required to offer comprehensive support, including study materials, mock tests, and psychology sessions conducted by reputed psychologists.

Furthermore, the coaching centre is mandated to provide up-to-date study and test materials, analyze students' usage patterns, evaluate test answers monthly, and furnish progress reports and All India rankings to both students and the NDMC education department.

Infrastructure Requirements

One critical condition outlined in the collaboration is that the coaching centre must have at least one operational center in Delhi, preferably in proximity to the NDMC area, equipped with essential infrastructure such as premises and a library.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav, during the budget speech, emphasized the council's commitment to providing a level playing field for students aspiring for competitive examinations. "To provide a level playing field to meritorious and deserving students, and as a welfare measure, we will facilitate guidance for career-defining exams like NEET/JEE/CLAT, in collaboration with reputed professional institutions," he announced.

(Inputs from PTI)