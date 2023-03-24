NDA 1 admit card 2023 released at www.upsc.gov.in, Direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.
Exam Date
The UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2023 will take place on April 16 (Sunday).
This recruitment by UPSC is for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course as well as for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which will commence from January 2024.
Candidates can Join NDA after completing their 12th.
UPSC NDA admit card 2023: Steps to download
Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023”
key in your login credentials and log in
The UPSC NDA 1 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Direct link to download the admit card.
