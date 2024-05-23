NCHMJEE Answer Key Out, Find Where To Check Here | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys along with the question paper which contains recorded responses for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE), 2024.

The answer keys are available on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with an answer in the key can challenge it by filling out an online form and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Only paid challenges submitted through the key challenge link within the specified time will be considered. The deadline to challenge the answer key is May 25 at 11:50 pm.

A panel of subject experts will verify the challenges. If a challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised. The final results will be prepared and declared based on the revised answer key.

As per an official notification by the NTA, no grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The experts' decisions on the challenges will be final, and no further communication will be entertained. The key finalized after the challenges will be definitive.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024) was conducted by NTA in 99 cities and 121 centres across the country. It was conducted on May 11 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NCHMCT JEE 2024 exam had 200 questions across 5 sections: English language, reasoning and logical deduction, numerical ability and analytical aptitude, general knowledge and current affairs, and aptitude. The exam duration was 180 minutes.