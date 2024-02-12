NCHM JEE-2024: Application Process Open For Hotel Management Entrance Exam

Representational Image / Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2024), with registrations now open. Candidates eager to pursue a career in hotel management can avail themselves of this opportunity, with the application window set to close on March 31, 2024. Here's a breakdown of the key details regarding eligibility criteria, fees, and application procedure:

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have completed the 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent, with English being one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board.

Proficiency in English is essential, with candidates required to have passed English as a subject of study (core/elective/functional) in the qualifying examination.

Application Fee:

General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) candidates: ₹1000

General EWS candidates: ₹700

Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and third-gender candidates: ₹450

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in

Navigate to the "NCHM Click Here for Registration / Login" section on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application form, providing accurate information.

Pay the application fee as per your category through the available payment modes.

After successful payment, submit the application form.

It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

The application process allows candidates to make corrections in their particulars from April 2 to April 5, ensuring accuracy in their submissions.

Aspiring hotel management professionals are urged to seize this opportunity and embark on their journey towards a rewarding career in the hospitality industry by registering for NCHM JEE-2024 before the deadline.