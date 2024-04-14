NCET 2024 Registration Process Begins For Admission To 4-Year Teacher Education Programme; Apply At nta.ac.in.

Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened applications for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2024), admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in various central/state universities and institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2024-25. Aspiring candidates can apply on ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Inviting Online Applications for National Common Entrance Test [NCET] 2024 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) pic.twitter.com/b2GQZezxRo — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 13, 2024

Dates:

Online Application submission form starts: 13th April

Deadline: Application window closes on April 30 at 11:30 pm.

Fee Payment Deadline: Last date for fee payment via credit/debit card/net-banking/UPI is also April 30 (up to 11:50 pm).

Correction Window: May 2 and closes on May 4.

Announcement of City of Examination: Last Week of May 2024.

Exam Date: NCET 2024 exam will be held on June 12, Wednesday.

Admit Card: Admit cards will be issued three days prior to the exam.

How to Apply for NCET 2024:

Visit ncet.samarth.ac.in, the official website.

Click on the "NCET 2024 Registration" link.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

Exam Patter:

Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test

Test pattern: Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions

Language medium: 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For detailed information on eligibility, exam pattern, selection process, and more, visit ncet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in, the official websites