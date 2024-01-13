NBEMS To Release FMGE Dec 2023 Admit Cards On Jan 15, Exam On Jan 20 | UnSplash (Representative Image)

The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the December 2023 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on January 15, 2024.

The test is set for January 20, 2024. Candidates will receive details about the exam location on their admit cards. FMGE results will be announced on February 20, 2024.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an official notification which states, "On January 15, 2024, the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in will issue the admit cards for FMGE December 2023." It is therefore important to read the admit card issuance date as stated in the FMGE Dec 2023 information bulletin and in previous notices.

The exam will be administered in two sections, each with 150 questions that must be answered in 150 minutes. Both sections will be completed in a single day. The exam will consist of a computer network-delivered multiple-choice question (MCQ) test that follows the approved format.

How to download?

Go to the official websites, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in, to download the admit cards.

Select the link for the FMGE Dec 2023 admit card.

Enter and submit your login information.

Verify and obtain the admit card.

Print the page out for your records.

For Indian nationals living abroad or those with a primary medical degree from any medical school outside of India who wish to register either temporarily or permanently with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council, the licensing exam is essential.