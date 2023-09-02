NEET SS 2023: NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window At natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2023 edit window opened | Unsplash(Representative Image)

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the selective and final edit window for NEET SS 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the details can do it through the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. As per the official notice, this edit window has been opened as many candidates failed to rectify the images during the selective edit window. Candidates have been given the final opportunity to rectify the incorrect images in their applications from September 1 to September 5, 2023.

The notification reads, "Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 21.08.2023, it was noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates were required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window which was opened for them from 26th August to 28th August 2023."

It adds, "candidates are being given a final opportunity to rectify the incorrect images in their applications during 1st September 2023 to 5th September 2023 (till 11:55PM). Candidates who have already made the required corrections during 26th August to 28th August 2023 can ignore this notice."

Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records.

Steps to make changes for NEET SS 2023:

Visit the official site of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 final edit notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can get the link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Make changes in the image option and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

