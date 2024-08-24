NBEMS Opens Applications For DPharm Exit Examinations 2024 At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Inside!

NBEMS |

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started accepting applications for the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Exam (DPEE) 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications at the official website of the National Board of Examination, natboard.edu.in. The direct application form link is also available here.



The last date to apply for the aforementioned examination is September 13, 2024.



"Candidates are advised to read the Information Bulletin carefully and go through the instructions regarding submission of online application form given in the information bulletin as well as on DPEE index page on NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in before starting online submission process for DPEE October 2024 session," read the information bulletin.



"Candidate should ensure that all the information entered during the online submission of application form is correct and factual. Information provided by the candidates in the online application form shall be treated as correct and NBEMS will not entertain, under any circumstances, any request for change in the information provided by the candidates," it added.



Application Fee



The examination fee for the above-mentioned exam is Rs. 5000/-, with the GST charges being Rs. 900/-, which translates to Rs. 5900/-. Candidates are required to pay the fees in order to complete their application form.



"Application forms once submitted cannot be withdrawn. Fee shall neither be carried forward to a future date nor refunded under any circumstances. Any claim for refund, adjustment or carrying forward of Application fee will not be entertained," the information bulletin highlighted.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who have passed the Diploma in Pharmacy course from an institution approved by the Pharmacy Council of India under Section 12 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, can register for the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination.



The result of the final examination for the said Diploma in Pharmacy qualification should have been declared on or before July 31, 2024.



Exam Details



Date: October 3, 4, and 5, 2024



Mode: Computer-based test (CBT)



Question Paper Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).



No. of Questions: 150 questions per paper (450 questions in total across three papers).



Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours) per paper.



Marking Scheme: No negative marking for incorrect answers.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS's official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Use your details to login

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with correct information

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.