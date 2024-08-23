 UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!
UKPSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2024: Admit Cards for PMT/PET Exams Released; Direct Link Inside!

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) physical measurement and efficiency test is scheduled from September 2 to October 5, 2024. 1,00,020 candidates have been selected for it.

Updated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
The admit cards for the physical measurement and efficiency recruitment exam for the sub inspector posts have been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates who are to appear for the examination can access their admit cards on the UKPSC's official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

"It is hereby informed that the advertisement number published for 222 vacant posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police/Information), Gulnayak (PAC/IRB) and Fire Fighting Officer Examination-2024 - A-5/DR/S.I./E-5/2023. As per the date 31st January, 2024, online applications were invited from eligible candidates till 20th February, 2024," read the official notice.

Candidates need to enter their login credentials, like their application number, date of birth and password, in order to download their admit card. The direct link to access the admit card is available here.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

The purpose of the recruiting drive is to fill 222 positions in total. A total of 1,00,020 applicants have been selected for the PMT/PET exams. This exam is scheduled between September 2, 2024, and October 5, 2024.

"The physical measurement and efficiency test for the examination in question is to be organized by the Police Department on September 02, 2024. Candidates provisionally qualified in the said examination can download the admit card from the Commission's website, psc.uk.gov.in/ukpsc.net.in from August 23, 2024 (Friday). Separate admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post," the notice added.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the UKPSC's official website, psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the admit card link after logging in

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Check all details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

All candidates must have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

