NBE FET Results 2023 Declared At natboard.edu.in

FPJ

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the results of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2023) held on March 3, 2024. Candidates who participated in the exam can now access their results via the official website, nbe.edu.in.

In a statement released alongside the results, the NBE highlighted the rigorous review process undertaken for the examination. Faculty members specialising in the respective fields meticulously reviewed all 14 question papers post exam to ensure technical accuracy. Following this evaluation, it was determined that four questions were deemed technically incorrect. Consequently, all candidates have been awarded full marks for these questions, regardless of whether they attempted them or not.

How to check the result:

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Navigate to the homepage and locate the FET 2023 result link.

Click on the provided link to access the result.

Review and download the result for future reference.

It is advisable to take a printout of the result for documentation purposes.

Candidates are urged to promptly download and review their results to plan their next steps accordingly.

Read Also New Zealand Sees 43% Surge In International Student Enrolments In 2023

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.