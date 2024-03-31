New Zealand Sees 43% Surge In International Student Enrolments In 2023

Representative Image | Unsplash

New Zealand continues to be a top choice for international students, as reported by an increase in enrolments during the first eight months of 2023. Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills, Penny Simmonds, shared data indicating 59,306 international student enrolments from January to August 2023. This represents a 43% surge compared to the entire year of 2022, underscoring the country's increasing interest for students from around the world.

"Over 59,000 enrolments in just eight months confirms that international students continue to find New Zealand an attractive education destination," Minister Simmonds remarked. "And for the university sector with 27,535 students enrolled, where a proportion of learners may study for several years, there is a solid base of students from which to grow," she added, emphasising the long-term benefits for universities.

Universities and schools remain the preferred options for international students in New Zealand, just like in many other countries. Though China continues to be the main source market, making up 36% of enrolments in the given period. India has contributed 10% while Japan, South Korea, and Thailand are the other top countries sending students, accounting for 10%, 5%, and 4% respectively.

Why New Zealand?

Aditya V, an aspiring student who intends to pursue an MBA at Massey University in Auckland, is greatly attracted to New Zealand's academic reputation."NZ's universities are consistently ranked among the best in the world," he explains. "All eight of New Zealand's public universities are ranked in the top 3%," Aditya highlights, showcasing the country's commitment to high-quality education.

However, academic excellence isn't the only factor attracting students. Aditya further elaborates, "My cousin is studying at Massey University and he said their teaching method is more focused on practical learning than theoretical learning and the university has strong industry links." This focus on practical application is a valuable asset for graduates seeking future employment.

Another student, Neha Singh from Noida, is attracted to New Zealand due to the opportunities provided by the post-study work visa. She intends to enroll at the University of Otago and pursue a Master's degree in plant biotechnology, taking advantage of the three-year post-study work visa program. "This will allow me to gain valuable experience overseas," Neha explains.

Additionally, she highlights the potential path towards residency, stating, "Based on my research, if I work there for a year, I may apply for residency." This possibility is particularly attractive considering the tightening restrictions on international students in other countries, as Neha points out, "Given that other nations continue to impose restrictions and caps, it makes it harder for them to prepare. I believe New Zealand is considerably easier than any capitalised country."

Affordability: A Key Consideration

For students such as Angh S, who are getting ready for an MBA at the University of Auckland Business School, the University of Canterbury Business School, or Massey University, the affordability factor is of utmost importance when making their decision. "My reason for studying in New Zealand is the affordable tutor prices," Angh states frankly. He compares the cost of an MBA, highlighting, "Let's say you want to get an MBA in Australia and you spend 54 lakhs, but the same degree in New Zealand costs 25 lakhs."

"I understand that basic necessity in New Zealand is expensive, but if I want to, I can be mindful of my daily expenses while still receiving a quality and reasonable education," he further added.