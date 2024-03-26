Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment: Apply Online Before April 5, 2024

The Naval Dockyard has recently announced a job opening for the apprentice position. A total of 301 positions will be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are advised to apply for these posts before April 5, 2024.

The application process will be conducted online. To begin, applicants must first register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) website. Once registered, the application can be submitted by visiting the website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Vacancy Details:

Fitter: 50

Mason (BC): 08

I&CTSM-034. Electrician: 40

Electronics Mechanic: 26

Electroplater: 01

Foundry Man: 01

Mechanic (Diesel): 35

Equipment Mechanic: 07

MMTM-13

Education qualification:

To qualify for an apprenticeship, it is necessary for individuals to have successfully finished their ITI training in the relevant field.

In the case of non-ITI apprenticeships, applicants must have completed at least the eighth grade to be eligible for the position of Rigger.

For the position of Forger Heat Treater, a minimum of a 10th grade education is required.

Age Limit:

Candidates should have completed 14 years and below 21 years of age, that is born between November 21, 2002, and November 21, 2009.

Physical standards requirement:

Height: 150 cm

Weight: not less than 45 kg

Chest: expansion not less than 5 cm

Eye sight: 6/6 to 6/9 (6/9 corrected with glasses), external and internal organs to be normal.

Aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.