National Medical Commission Warns Medical Colleges: PG Hostel Stay Not Mandatory

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a stern warning to medical colleges across the country, reminding them that while providing hostel facilities to postgraduate students is compulsory, enforcing their stay is not.

Not be mandatory for PG students to stay in the hostel

In a notice released today, the NMC referred to Regulation 5.6 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, asserting that while colleges must offer appropriate residential accommodation, students cannot be obligated to reside in the provided hostels.

Highlighting the issue, an official statement from the NMC disclosed, "It will be mandatory for the college to provide appropriate residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it will not be mandatory for the post-graduate students to stay in the hostel.

Students complaint

The NMC revealed it has received numerous complaints from postgraduate students alleging coercion by medical colleges to stay in the colleges' hostels, often accompanied by exorbitant charges. In response, the Commission has issued a stern warning to institutions, indicating potential punitive measures for non-compliance.

Medical colleges found violating these regulations risk facing severe consequences, including monetary penalties, reduction of seats, or even a halt in admissions. The notice explicitly directs all medical colleges and institutes to adhere to the specified regulations, cautioning that failure to do so may result in punitive actions as per Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023.