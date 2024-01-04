National Education Policy Aligned: Get Set Learn Launches Free of Cost Entrepreneurship Masterclasses | Get set learn

Get Set Learn, an education NGO is set to launch a series of eight founder-led entrepreneurship startup masterclasses, an entrepreneurship platform for schools and students to identify and seize opportunities that can help cultivate essential problem-solving and critical thinking abilities and understand how businesses work in the real world.

Free of cost education

Created with the mission to provide budding innovators from grades 7-12 with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the ever-changing world of entrepreneurship, these masterclasses will be held from Dec 2023 to July 2024 and will be completely free of cost.

Get Set Learn has roped in top founders in India to inspire students and take them on an entrepreneurial journey where they get a unique opportunity to solve a founder’s problem statement.

Talking about the masterclass initiative, Ameet Zaverii, Co-founder & CEO of Get Set Learn, emphasized that teaching traditional hard skills is as important as life skills that inspire innovation and creativity. The masterclass initiative is in line with the Ministry of Education’s School Innovation Council programme, which aims at fostering a culture of innovation, ideation, creativity, design thinking, and entrepreneurship in schools.

"The idea is to inculcate problem-solving skills in students through founder-led entrepreneurship masterclasses and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs," he added.