NATA 2024 Registration Now Open: Apply Online At nata.in For Architecture Aptitude Test

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has recently started the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2024. Interested candidates can easily apply online on the official website, nata.in.

The NATA 2024 exam is set to start on April 6 and will run on different dates until July, giving candidates plenty of chances to take part.

Applicants should have successfully completed or be currently enrolled in the 10+1 Examination with PCM subjects, the 10+2 Examination with PCM subjects, or the 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

Candidates have the opportunity to take the NATA 2024 exam three times during one academic year. The highest score achieved among all attempts will be taken into account for the final result. Furthermore, the NATA test scores remain valid for two academic years, giving candidates flexibility.

The exam will take place in two sessions: Session 1 will be held from 10AM to 1PM, and Session 2 will be held from 1.30PM to 4.30PM.

Here are the steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website at nata.in.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Log in using the generated credentials.

Diligently fill out the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Complete the payment of the application fees.

Retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.