Nagaland: Education department asks schools to take precautions over frequent child lifting cases

Dimapur: After constant reports of child kidnapping or lifting across Nagaland, the state school education department has directed all schools in the state to be careful and take enough precautions.

The principal director of the school education department, Thavaseelan K has released do's for the schools via a notification.

The department has asked all schools to appoint one teacher per class to control unknown people meeting with the students in the school and check their authenticity.

It also stated that attendance taken in the first lecture should be verified by teachers during all the other lectures throughout the day.

If any student is found bunking classes, the school authorities or teachers must get in touch with parents to confirm if the students are really absent or missing. Regular awareness should be given to students, teachers and parents by coordinating with the police department, the notification said.

The department also instructed the schools to make students aware on how to avoid kidnappings through various mediums like movie clips, plays, paintings or other competitions, or awareness campaigns. The notification also suggested arranging mock drills to teach SOP with different scenarios if someone reports a child liftng case.

The department advised the students to seek help from the nearby authorities like drivers in buses, principals, and/or teachers in schools, and parents, nearby churches on roads, TTE in trains, etc. It also suggested the students to shouting loudly for help if any suspicious person tries to approach them in public. Children could also be taught a few indirect signals that can be used to communicate with nearby people.

The notification further added that the students must remember at least two emergency phone numbers and two addresses in case of any emergency.

Moreover, the notification suggested seeking help from the respective District Legal Services Authority in order to create awareness among students, parents, teachers, and public.

The department also told the schools to immediately inform the police if any case is reported. Child Helpline 1098 should be used immediately when any case of child kidnapping is reported, it added.