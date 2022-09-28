Karnataka: B.Com student kidnaps 14-year-old to pay college fees

Representative

Karnataka police arrested a B.Com student on Wednesday on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy in order to arrange a fee amount for continuing studies.

M. Sunil Kumar (23), a B.Com student who attended an evening college, has been identified as the arrested student. His aide, Y.V. Nagesh, a resident of Mandikal in Chikkaballapur town, has also been arrested.

According to police, on September 2, the accused kidnapped Bhavesh, the son of corporate company manager Ramesh Babu, from his home in Manyata Layout. The accused was aware that Bhavesh slept alone in the cellar room.

The accused had put on a mask and knocked on the door of Bhavesh's room. The kidnappers threatened him with a knife when he opened the door and drove him away in his father's car.

Read Also Acoustic bands and BPlans emerge in IIM Indore fest

The next day, the accused called the boy's father from his phone and demanded Rs 15 lakh in ransom for his son's release. Ramesh Babu and his wife arranged and paid the money.

He was instructed to place the cash bag near a railway track on the city's outskirts. Bhavesh had been released after the accused had collected the money. Ramesh Babu filed a complaint with the Sampigehalli police after receiving his son back.

As per police, the bungalow was equipped with 18 CCTV cameras. Sunil Kumar told police he turned to crime to pay his college tuition. He was a gardener and a construction worker. He was unable to pay the fee, and none of his friends assisted him.

He had gone to Bhavesh's house a few months before to do some gardening. The accused had spoken with Bhavesh and planned to make money if the boy was kidnapped. He had discussed his plan with cab driver Nagesh, who had agreed to the kidnapping.

The accused had paid his college fees after receiving the ransom money. He had also paid in advance for a room in Yelahanka. He'd bought a new bike and a digital camera and kept the rest of the money for himself. Further investigation is on.