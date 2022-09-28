Philadelphia: Gunmen ambush high school footballers killing 1, injuring 3

Representative Image | Unsplash

As per the police, a football player was killed and three others were injured after gunmen ambushed them outside a high school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. local time outside Roxborough High School, reportedly following the conclusion of a football scrimmage.

The players were walking off the field when they were ambushed by the occupants of a vehicle, according to Xinhua news agency. As per preliminary information from authorities, officers discovered two 14-year-olds, a 17-year-old, and another victim with gunshot wounds.

One of the 14-year-old boys was pronounced dead after the victims were taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made so far.

The Gun Violence Archive reported that nearly 33,000 people have died as a result of gun violence in the United States this year, including more than 1,200 children and teenagers.