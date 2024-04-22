Nagaland Board Results For Class 10, 12 To Be Declared THIS Week |

According to the announcement made by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), the results for NBSE Class 10, 12, and 2024 will be revealed on April 26 in the afternoon. Through the NBSE portal, candidates can download their migration certificate (www.nbsenl.edu.in). Students will require their roll number and birthdate in order to view their Nagaland Board exam results in 2024. The login portal for the official website is where you can enter this data. The board might also provide an SMS option for receiving results.

The Nagaland Board stated in an official announcement that the provisional results of the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2024 conducted by the NBSE shall be declared in the afternoon of April 26, 2024.

The official website, nbsenl.edu.in, will provide the NBSE result 2024 for students who took the HSLC and HSSLC exams in 2024.



The board announced that the NBSE HSSLC and HSLC results for 2024 will be accessible via the result app, the internet, and printed form.

How to check?



1) First, navigate to https://nbsenl.edu.in/, the official NBSE website.

2) Look for the area labelled "Latest Announcements".

3) Look for a link labelled "Download HSSLC 2024 Provisional Marksheet."

4) Complete the pertinent information.

5) Turn in the information

6) View the outcome and make a download.

Along with the marksheets and pass certificates, the provisional result will be sent to all of the board's registered institutions. Soft copies will be accessible at www.nbsenl.edu.in, the board's official website.



The Nagaland Board HSLC exams of 2024 took place from February 13 to 23, while the NBSE HSSLC exams were scheduled from February 12 to March 6.