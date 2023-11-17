Nagaland Board Announces Class 12 Practical Exam Dates: December 4-15

Nagaland Board Announces Class 12 Practical Exam Dates | PTI (Representative Image)

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has set the stage for the upcoming Class 12 practical examinations, scheduled to take place from December 4 to 15, 2023. In addition to announcing the timetable, the board has issued comprehensive guidelines for both the practical assessments and the affiliated schools involved in the process.

Guidelines for practical exam

As outlined by NBSE, schools are tasked with providing the necessary materials and equipment for the practical exams, ensuring a seamless examination process. Furthermore, the institution is responsible for collecting the approved practical exam fees, which will be allocated for the remuneration of external examiners.

The examination protocol specifies the involvement of both internal and external examiners. External examiners, who must be teachers or lecturers, are required to be nominated and their names submitted to the board for approval.

In addition to Class 12, the NBSE has also laid out guidelines for Class 11 practical exams, directing affiliated schools to conduct these examinations by the first week of February 2024. These exams will be conducted at the institutions by the respective subject teachers, who are mandated to craft the question papers based on the syllabus and evaluate the practical assessments in adherence to the marking scheme.

Recognizing all established higher secondary schools and colleges as default centers for practical examinations, the NBSE has emphasized that any deviations from this norm will be duly communicated. Private candidates will receive specific notifications regarding their examination centers from the board.

Detailed timetable of the Class 12 practical exams, which will be published soon on the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in.

