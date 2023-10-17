Nagaland Board of School Education Releases Class 8, 9 Phase II Exam Date Sheets

The annual exams for Class 5 and Class 8 were first introduced by the Karnataka State examination and assessment Board last year. | File

New Delhi: The date sheet of Classes 8 and 9 phase II final examination 2023 has been released by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). The exams for classes 8 and 9 phase II will begin from November 30th and end on December 8. The timing of the exam is from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Schedule for class 9th exams

English: November: 30

Social sciences: December 2

Science: December: 4

Mathematics: December 6

Second language: December 7

Sixth subject: December 8

Students can choose Tenyidie, Ao, Sumi (Siitsah), Lotha, Hindi, Bengali and alternative English as second language.

As sixth subject they can choose from FIT, music, book keeping and accountancy. Also vocational subjects such as retail, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, electronics, multi-skill foundation course, agriculture, automotive and plumbing as the sixth subject.

Read Also CBSE Extends Deadline For Private Students To Submit Their Exam Forms

Schedule for class 8th exams

Here is the schedule for class 8 phase II exams.

Social sciences: November 30

English: December 2

Science: December 4

Mathematics: December 6

Grammar: December 7

Hindi: December 8

The board has also directed the schools to internally conduct the examination for Nagaland heritage studies, life skill education and general knowledge.

The Nagaland board has directed all registered schools to adhere to the timing given in the routine. It also added that the schools should consolidate marks and results of Class 8 and 9 phase I and phase II and submit these through the official portal by December 18.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)