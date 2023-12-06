Mysterious Death of Minority Student At Medical College Sparks Police Investigation In Pakistan's Sindh | Twitter

Mysteries started wavering around the death of a medical student at the Khairpur Medical College in Pakistan's Sindh Province. Sorath Sindhu in a post on X writes, "Sineha Keswani, a 4th year medical student at Khairpur Medical College, was discovered deceased in her hostel room today (Tuesday) at 6 pm."

The post further reads, "The circumstances are uncertain, with speculation ranging from suicide and heart attack to suspicions of murder."

However a user on the post commented, "Sorath, it’s a clear case of cardiac arrest. She was studying with her other 3 friends, when she suddenly fell, although friends tried for CPR but it didn’t work."

Contradictory statement from hospital and college

According to the reports, the student was found unconscious in the hostel and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. However a contradictory statement by the college administration who informed the police that Sneha Joti's body was discovered in the hostel room has led to suspicion over her death.

According to a local channel, Dharti TV, the body of the deceased student was discovered in the hostel and then subsequently moved to Civil Hospital Khairpur for post-mortem procedures.

The conflicting statements have fueled the demand for a thorough and transparent investigation by students at Khairpur Medical College, reports mmnews.tv

Sorath Sindhu in an another post shared an image which has a message by Dr. Haresh Makhija, Associate Professor and HoD of Psychiatry KMC, Khairpur Mirs. The message said that the student was the resident of Daharki possesses excellent intellectual abilities, a respectable demeanor, strong work ethics and proficient communication skills.

According to Dr. Makhija, the deceased and her roommates were working on the BCQs as they had a Paediatrics exam the next morning.

Loss of consciousness due to cardiac arrest

The Doctor wrote, "Sanehia's eyes suddenly lifted upwards, accompanied by sensations of suffocation and uncontrollable limb movements, resulting in her loss of consciousness. The most probable explanation for this occurrence is a severe seizure episode, which is likely caused by a cardiac arrest."

The post further revealed, "Sanehia who residing on the first floor was then escorted out of the room by her roommates, who then summoned their fellow batch mates for assistance."

They then proceeded to promptly transfer her to emergency department of KMC for immediate medical attention. However, due to initial suspicions of a cardiac arrest, she was subsequently transferred to NICVD. Regrettably, the attending doctors at NICVD declared her death on arrival.

Dr. Makhija also revealed the family's medical history. He said, "Sanehia's father died of same cardiac arrest many years ago, as they are having family history of cardiac disease."

He further requests social media reporters to refrain from circulating any unnecessary news about the deceased student.

Police investigation launched

The Sindh Police has launched the investigation into the mysterious death of the student.