'My College My Pride' events in Jammu's educational institutions

Jammu: After the 'My city my pride' and 'Back to Village' programmes, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now started a series of activities under the 'Mera College Mera Fakhar' in the higher educational institutions.



Under this programme, many types of activities were being organised in the colleges which include awareness rallies, cleanliness drives, quizzes, seminars, competitions, debates and literary activities. A lecture on personality development was organised by the Department of English, SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, with the aim of providing the students with essential skills in English speaking, interview preparation, examination and career planning so that they can develop their career.



NSS volunteers and NCC cadets participated in a rally on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Jammu Municipal Corporation. The purpose of this rally was to create awareness among the people that corruption is a big threat to every nation and it is the right and responsibility of every citizen to deal with this big problem.

The rally took place from Graveyard to Maharaja Hari Singh Park in which 100 students participated along with NSS Program Officer Prof. Rajni Bala and Prof. Irfan Ali.



Under 'My College My Pride 2.0', an intra-college football (male) competition organised by the Physical Education and Sports Department was held in the college in which two teams from different semesters participated and the 5th semester team won 4-2.

The function was organised by Malik Ijaz Iqbal, Physical Director and the programme under the supervision of Professor Archana Kaul, Head of the Department of English.