Jammu and Kashmir: New medical colleges to be established for improved health facilities

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir is taking a slew of steps to enhance medical infrastructure in order to provide better medical facilities to the people as well to provide education to the students.

It has opened several medical colleges including B.Sc nursing colleges so that medical education facility is easily accessible to the students in the UT itself. During the last two years, seven government nursing colleges have been opened within Jammu province and two more will be opened next year.

Two years ago, there were only two nursing colleges in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir with a capacity of fifty students each, while there was no B.Sc. Had to go for nursing courses but now the situation has changed.

For the provision of infrastructure, machinery, and equipment in these nursing colleges, the government has approved Rs. 60 crores, out of which Rs. 3.75 crores have been allotted to each college as the first instalment.

According to the officials, five B.Sc Nursing Colleges including one each in Akhnoor, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda and Kishtwar were the first batch of 2021-22 that was started last year and the second is going to start soon. Colleges were also opened in Kishtwar and Gangyal. These seven new nursing colleges will have a student capacity of 450.

With this speed of developing new infrastructure in the health sector, Jammu and Kashmir will soon become one of the top states for medical education.

In February this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 1.12 lakh crore (USD 13.33 billion) Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. The Budget aims at building the economy and creating jobs in the Himalayan region.