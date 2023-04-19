 Mumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey

Mumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey

The college was assessed on parameters such as competence of faculty, faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy and digital readiness, placements, infrastructure, and leadership and governance quality.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
The institution managed to secure a total of 599 points out of a possible 700 in the survey. | File

Mumbai: For the fourth consecutive year, St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Mumbai, has taken the top place among the private autonomous (arts, science, commerce) colleges all over the country, as per a survey conducted by Education World.

Read Also
Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years
article-image

The college was assessed on parameters such as competence of faculty, faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy and digital readiness, placements, infrastructure, and leadership and governance quality. The institution managed to secure a total of 599 points out of a possible 700 in the survey.

Mithibai College and Narsee Monjee College bagged the third and the fourth spot respectively and were the only other two Mumbai colleges to make it to the top five ranks in this category of the survey.

Read Also
Mumbai: Yoga sessions held at St Xavier's College for students with disabilities
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC CMS exam 2023: registration process to begin today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS exam 2023: registration process to begin today at upsc.gov.in

Mumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey

Mumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey

Maharashtra: CPS students back MED's action as college slapped with showcause notices

Maharashtra: CPS students back MED's action as college slapped with showcause notices

Australian varsities crackdown on Indian student applications after fake visas reports

Australian varsities crackdown on Indian student applications after fake visas reports

Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook thrilled with tech-savvy municipal school in Lower Parel

Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook thrilled with tech-savvy municipal school in Lower Parel