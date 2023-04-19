Mumbai's St Xavier's College ranks first among private autonomous colleges: survey

The institution managed to secure a total of 599 points out of a possible 700 in the survey. | File

Mumbai: For the fourth consecutive year, St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Mumbai, has taken the top place among the private autonomous (arts, science, commerce) colleges all over the country, as per a survey conducted by Education World.

The college was assessed on parameters such as competence of faculty, faculty welfare and development, curriculum and pedagogy and digital readiness, placements, infrastructure, and leadership and governance quality. The institution managed to secure a total of 599 points out of a possible 700 in the survey.

Mithibai College and Narsee Monjee College bagged the third and the fourth spot respectively and were the only other two Mumbai colleges to make it to the top five ranks in this category of the survey.