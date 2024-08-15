Mumbai's St Xavier’s College Ranks 89th In National Institutional Ranking Framework, Aims For Top 10

St. Xavier's College, Mumbai | FPJ File

Mumbai: In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education on Monday, St. Xavier’s is the only college from Mumbai to have secured a position in the top 100 institutes from across the country.

Ranked 89th, St. Xavier’s was competing with 78 other colleges from the city that failed to secure a position. Though happy with the outcome, St. Xavier’s Principal, Dr Rajendra D Shinde, said he would strive for a higher ranking in the coming years.

In an exclusive interview with the FPJ, Dr Shinde said his long-term goal is to be in the top 10. Since 2016, NIRF has listed St. Xavier’s thrice in its Top 100 list.

What makes St. Xavier’s stand out in Mumbai?

We strive for the best quality of education and we want to be consistent. With a belief in the holistic development of students, our motto is ‘Innovation, Integration, and Inclusion’. We want our students to do more than just what is required. We push them towards excellence – in both education and life – and provide tremendous exposure.

The National Education Policy (NEP), which came into force recently, wants students to carry out social services, which has been encouraged at our institute since 1996. The NEP also talks about a multidisciplinary approach, which has been at the centre of our college for the last 40 years.

Why are these rankings important?

All funding agencies ask for NIRF ratings and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ratings. The higher our ranking, the easier it is for research proposals of our students/ faculties to get approved.

Are you satisfied with the 89th rank?

Ideally, I want us in the top 10, or even the top 5. At the current rank, we mostly lack in two aspects: public perception and research quality. In 2018, NIRF awarded us only 7.47 marks out of 100 in research quality. Six years later, in 2024, we have improved our marks from less than 7.5 to 30.15. We have put in honest efforts and also started offering seed capital of Rs1 lakh to our faculty members who wish to conduct research. Vis-a-vis public perception, we have significantly improved our presence on all social media platforms like X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Your marks in ‘Teaching & Learning Responsibilities’ have also been on a constant decline.

It is because NIRF awards marks based on several factors, the most important being the total staff experience. In the last five years, 30 professors from our college have retired. Another aspect is the student-teacher ratio, with marks for a ratio below 20; the others lose out. All of the colleges in Maharashtra lose marks in this regard. Currently, there is just one teacher for 37 students.