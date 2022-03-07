Mumbai’s lady school principals share gender notes on Women’s Day

Coincidentally Mumbai has an averagely of more women school principals than men. On Women’s Day, Free Press Journal decided to celebrate some of the women principals and ask them what made them special.

Meera Isaacs, Dean of The Cathedral & John Connon School thinks that the gender of a principal is not paramount. In her opinion, “it's the temperament of the person, male or female, that is important.”

"Traditionally, women have been looked upon as nurturers who are more suited to looking after the well-being of children. The woman is considered the ‘gentle’ sex capable of handling the vagaries of children with care, patience, humour, and affection. The mother’s role at home has been extended to the Teacher or Principal’s role in a school," Meera Isaacs added.

Additionally, she said that the role of a Principal in the modern context is very different.

"She needs to be as well educated, if not better educated in the field of Education, whether it is a methodology, teaching theory, or practice than her male counterparts, and must hold her own in what is often still seen as a man’s world. There is a shift in her own expectations of self as well as the expectations of society in general. Along with expectations, perspectives have changed. The platform is much more even these days. I would concede that the lady principal would have an edge over most males because of the age-old roles that are almost atavistic," she added.

With a similar viewpoint Mrs Sunita George, Principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, said, "Being a principal has nothing to do with gender. It's more about how you do things and your individual personality traits as a leader. Women are more prevalent in schools or in the field of education. The ratio of female principals is higher. The gender stereotype expects women to be more empathetic and efficient at multitasking while men to be stronger at administration but this is not true."

She concluded that “we cannot define a personality by gender. Today our society is evolving, and reimagining these stereotypes.”

Another Principal of Mumbai Public School (ICSE), Jyoti Vakharia said, "Nowadays, we believe inequality, and when we think of primary schools, we consider females for the role, and it is a general tendency for younger children to be connected to women. As a result, there are more female teachers in primary grades."

She further said that it's equally important that “we don't forget the contribution of men in women's life.”

A Principal from The Somaiya School, Ms Parveen Shaikh, said that if you look at the teaching profession, there are more women than men.

"I will attribute it to the high cost of living in Mumbai compared to other metro cities in India. Men generally do not opt for school teaching jobs and choose more lucrative job options. As an educator, I consciously work towards breaking gender stereotypes. Given the proper training and qualification, men and women can understand children well and work with them efficiently," she added.

Mrs Garima Salwani, Principal of Orchids- The International School said that for any educator, sensitivity to situations and surroundings, patience, value addition, adaptability, and excellent team management skills are important and these come naturally when the leader is a woman.

"Women are adept at handling such sensitive and emotional challenges. Because of their deep emotional connection with their mothers, children would distinctively trust a female and are usually put at ease with the soft and joyful demeanour when compared to their male counterparts," she added.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Gangster with 37 cases held from Bengaluru

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:13 PM IST