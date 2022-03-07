Mumbai: Gangster with 37 cases held from Bengaluru

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Iliyas Abdul Aziz Khan alias Iliyas Bachakana from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Khan has many as 37 cases registered against him including serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion registered against him while Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was also looking for him in a narcotic drug bust case.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CIU left for Bangaluru last week, Bachakana was traced to a hotel in Hosur in Bangaluru where he was hiding for a long time.

He was brought to the city and was handed over to Byculla police where an attempt to murder case was registered against him in which stringed charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were also slapped.

In April last year on Bachakana's instruction three men barged into the office of one Sikandar alias Raju Luladiya, (47) a businessman from South Mumbai and assaulted him with an iron rod.

Four persons Wajid Shaikh (40), Shaheen Khan (37), Saif Shaikh (21) and Hifzur Rehman Ansari were arrested in the case while Bachakana and one Mobin Asif Shaikh alias Mobin Batla remained elusive.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:49 PM IST