Amid deteriorating law and order situation in Beed, SP to be sent on leave immediately, says Maha HM Walse-Patil

Amid strong displeasure by ruling and opposition legislators over the deteriorating law and order, illegal sand mining, prostitution, money lending and sale of liquor, the Beed district superintendent of police will be immediately sent on leave and inquiry will be conducted, announced Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil in the state assembly in his reply to the calling attention motion.

Walse-Patil also assured that he will hold a meeting with the ruling and opposition legislators from Beed district to understand their views and later take necessary steps for the improvement of law and order situation in Beed district.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis expressed serious concern over the law and order situation in Beed saying that stern action should be taken to curb crimes and maintain law and order situation. He also narrated the incident in which police firing took place in the District Collectors’ office and it proved that law and order has miserably failed there.

NCP legislator Prakash Solanke also listed out crimes which are taking place in Beed and thereby exposed the functioning of the police department.

BJP legislator Namita Mundada referred to the incident in which when she along with newly born child and husband had gone to the sugarcane juice centre he was gheraoed by a group of drunkards who insisted that they need to have photographs with her. She told the house that in front of the sugarcane juice centre, the liquor was illegally sold and consumed. The drunkards tried to abuse her and despite repeated calls to the deputy superintendent police and deputy superintendent of police did not reply. She asked the home minister whether the action will be taken against them.

That led to the women legislators from BJP started shouting slogans demanding immediate action against the concerned police.

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar drew Walse-Patil’s attention to the point whether the case has been registered for abusing Mundada and whether the action will be taken against the SP and others.

Walse-Patil rose to his legs and announced that SP will be immediately sent on leave and the concerned police inspector will be suspended if the case has not been registered for allegedly abusing Mundada.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 01:37 PM IST