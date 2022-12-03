Mumbai: Will schools, colleges remain closed due to section 144 across the city? Here’s what we know

Representative Image |

Mumbai: With the Mumbai police imposing section 144 across the city as prohibitory orders due to reports of disruptions of public order and peace in the near future, posing a threat to human life and property, there has been concerns over what activities have been permitted and what haven’t been.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have also been considered by the Mumbai Police while releasing the diktat, which has been extended till January 2.

Will schools, colleges remain closed across Mumbai?

It should be noted schools and colleges across Mumbai will not be impacted by the extension of section 144 across the city and will continue to function in accordance with their academic calendars.

There have been no official notifications by the authorities or institutions regarding the closure of schools and colleges in the city so far.

What will be and will not be allowed?

Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mission Department, Mumbai Police, issued the orders via press release.

What will be banned?

Bursting and playing loudspeakers, instruments, bands and crackers

Any kind of processions are not permitted

Loudspeakers are not allowed at the processings

What is allowed?

Processions on all kind of marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies (at major scales), clubs, cooperative societies and other associations

Social gatherings, at mass level, around clubs, theatres or places of public entertainment film in or around any place, gathering for the purpose of watching plays or programmes, acts

Gatherings of people around courts and government offices and around local bodies performing government or semi-government functions, meeting for schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities, factories, general business,

Meetings for business and solicitation in shops and establishments, demonstration of other gatherings and processions, those who are allowed have been expelled from this order by the divisional deputy commissioner of police and his monitoring officers.