Mumbai: Visually Impaired Girl Tops Her School In HSC 2024

Left: Akshada Muthe, Right: Ashwini Pathe |

Mumbai: Akshada Muthe, a studnet of Pune’s St Mira’s College, topped her college this year by scoring 87.67% in the HSC board exams. Muthe, who used public transport to commute to her college daily, told The Free Press Journal (FPJ), “I studied through the recordings that were uploaded on the drive by my teachers.”

Crediting her parents and teachers for her success, Muthe said, “My parents have always supported me and asked me consistently to not overwork myself. The teachers were also always there. They consistently sent us recordings of any topic or subject that we wanted.”

Muthe is also enrolled in the NFBM Jagriti School for Blind Girls and Skill Development Centre.

Talking to the FPJ about the challenges she faced during the board exams, Muthe said, “There was a little problem with the writer on the first exam, he was too slow in writing Marathi but the writer was later changed on our request.”

Muthe wants to become an IAS officer in the future.

Another visually impaired student, Ashwini Pathe, from the same institution, has also scored 82% in the HSC exams.

“I want to become a professor in the future,” Pathe said.

“I was actually expecting these marks but there was also a little fear inside me,” she added.

This year, 11 students of NFBM Jagriti School for Blind Girls and Skill Development Centre, Alandi Devachi, appeared for the HSC board exams conducted in March. This is the third batch of HSC of the school and all three batches have achieved 100% results.