 Mumbai HSC 12th Result 2024: With IFS Aspirations, Girl scores 95.83% In Arts Stream
Crediting her family for supporting and motivating her, Kadam mentioned that she did not take any additional tuition or coaching but relied on self-study for her preparation.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Vedangee Rakesh Kadam |

Mumbai's Vedangee Rakesh Kadam has scored 95.83% in the arts stream of HSC 2024.

Kadam also revealed that she started studying for class 12 before college started. She said her preparation was smooth and her go-to revision a month before the exam was to study her textbooks thoroughly.

