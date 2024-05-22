Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the HSC (Class 12) results for 2024, revealing a commendable pass percentage of 93.37%.

Afreen Shamim Shaikh from RD National College scored 92.33% and topped her college in the commerce stream. Shaikh discussed her preparation strategy and plans with The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

“I studied right from the start and religiously took classes for all the subjects,” said Shaikh. She further added, “I took out time daily to study and also cut down social media use to only one hour a day.”

Shaikh credited her teachers and family for her success and said, “My family and teachers were always there for me, and supported me throughout this journey. My sister is my inspiration who has done her MBA from MET college. It is with their support that I was able to remain stress free and score well.”

“I also plan to pursue an MBA in the future,” Shaikh added.