Mumbai HSC Science Topper With 96.33% Dreams Of Studying In Canada

Waseema Javed Kasmani |

The much-awaited Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results for Class 12th final exam marks on mahresult.nic.in and other websites.

Waseema Javed Kasmani, a student at SVKM's Mithibai College, scored 96.33% in the science stream of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam in 2024. She is one of Mumbai’s highest scorers in the science stream. She aspires to study computer science and AI in Canada.

Sharing her excitement, Kasmani said, "I am overwhelmed with my result and super proud of myself."

Crediting her parents for their support, she said they always supported her and are her biggest motivation.

"When you are preparing for a board exam, society places a lot of expectations on you. My parents helped me stay calm when these things caused me stress," she said.

Discussing her preparation, Kasmani highlighted that consistent studying was the key to her success. "I dedicated long hours to revisions, but starting to study early on made a significant difference,” she said.

This year, a total of 14,33,331 students had registered for the Maharashtra HSC examination. Out of them, 1423923 students appeared for the exam. Among them, 1329684 students passed the exam.