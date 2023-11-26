Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal Shows Off His JOSH At Mithibai College's Annual Fest 'Khsitij'23'

Official

Mumbai's Mithibai College hosted Vicky Kaushal for their fest, Kshitij. Kaushal was invited for The Kshitij Show which took place on 24th November, 2023 at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium.

The audience and participants waited for Kaushal's entry and were exhilarated upon seeing the actor in the auditorium.

Kaushal talked about his journey until now - dwelled on his knack for playing patriotic characters and wanting to create an impact in society. He also talked about his upcoming film, 'Sam Bahadur'.

The actor also said his famous catchphrase, "How's the josh?" from the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which was met with a thundering response from the audience.

The students displayed a special performance for Kaushal after which he was presented a token of appreciation.

Prisha Thacker, Chairperson of Kshitij`23, expressing her gratitude stated, "This event raised the bar for all upcoming Kshitij endeavors. The contagious buzz of excitement that Vicky Kaushal brought with him will be reminisced by us forever.”