Mithibai Kshitij, in collaboration with Zee5, promoted the 2nd season of the suspenseful thriller, Duranga

VANSH GUPTA

On 19th October, 2023, the Juhu Jagruti Hall experienced a gush of exhilaration as Mithibai Kshitij welcomed the stars of the riveting psychological thriller- Duranga starring, Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and produced by Goldie Behl.

As their favourite artists arrived, the fans gathered around the arena, giddy with anticipation and eagerness, tiptoeing around to catch a glance. Hoots and cheers erupted around the room as the trailer for this exciting project began to play, gripping the crowd. Juicy onset tales, lively Q&A sessions, entertaining games, and never-ending laughter kept the audience captivated throughout the vibrant evening as the day went on.

Prisha Thacker, Chairperson of Kshitij`23, stated, “An event so vibrant and smiles so contagious, this evening was indeed an unforgettable one!”

Team Kshitij felicitated the guests with a memento as a token of their sincere appreciation and then joined the jubilant crowd in a photograph. The iconic Kshitij cheer brought the event to a close, leaving the crowd and stars alike in complete amazement at how intense the hoot was, followed by the resounding national anthem.

