Mumbai University's Autonomy Sets Stage For International Collaborations

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University recently attained Category I graded autonomy status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, unveiled plans about collaborations and partnerships with foreign universities, as well as the recruitment of foreign faculty members.

MU's Plans On Foreign University Collaborations:

"Mumbai University is actively forging partnerships with universities across the US, UK, and Europe, fostering avenues for student and faculty exchange," said Prof. Kulkarni shedding light on the university's plans on collaborations with international institutions.

The FPJ also found out about the university's recent Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signing with esteemed foreign universities like American universities - University of Illinois and St. Louis University and more.

"Out of 37 MoUs, Mumbai University has signed 7 of them with foreign universities," Prof. Kulkarni shared.

More Foreign Faculties To Be Hired:

Talking about hiring foreign faculties, Prof. Kulkarni stated, "Mumbai University, following the government guidelines, can now hire foreign faculty, up to 20% beyond their sanctioned strength without seeking approval from UGC. This includes individuals who have taught at top-ranked global institutions, as per Times Higher Education or QS Rankings."

Furthermore, acknowledging the impact on specific departments, Prof. Kulkarni mentioned, "The Category I status will permit strengthening of IDOL Institute in terms of Autonomy in starting new program."

Introduction Of More Degree Programs:

Moreover, the autonomy facilitates the introduction of joint and dual degree programs, fostering research partnerships with a number of universities. Prof. Kulkarni shared, "We are poised to offer Joint/Dual degree programs and are actively planning research collaborations with diverse institutions."

However, even with this new freedom, the university has to follow rules set by the UGC when introducing new courses.

With this autonomy, Mumbai University can now offer programs where Indian students can earn degrees from both Mumbai University and other universities. They are also planning to collaborate with other universities on research projects.