Mumbai University UG Admission 2024 Registration Begins, Find How To Apply Here

The University of Mumbai (MU) has started the registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses for the academic session 2024-25.

Candidates can apply for MU UG admission 2024 through the official portal – mum.digitaluniversity.ac/admissions. Soon, detailed information regarding the admission procedure will be released on it.

With its selection process, Mumbai University plans on filling seats in 749 affiliated colleges and 60 university departments and institutes.

What is the eligibility criteria?

For students to be applicable for the BA programmes, they must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and meet the minimum pass percentage requirement set by the university. Similarly, students applying for the BSC programmes must have cleared Class 12 in a science stream, that can either be medical or non-medical.

How can students apply?

Step 1: In order to apply, students must visit the official website – mum.digitaluniversity.ac/admissions.

Step 2: The homepage will feature two links: one for prospective university candidates applying for the first time, and the other for current students.

Step 3: If you are applying for the first time, click on ‘Online Application for First Year UG Fresher Student (AY 2024-25).’

Step 4: Click on the relevant link and provide all the required details required for the registration process of MU UG Admission 2024.



Meanwhile, Mumbai University has opened registration for its 2024 postgraduate programs as of May 22. The deadline for completing the PG admissions application process is June 15.

The university will unveil the first merit list for PG admissions on June 26. Candidates must make their online payment for the first merit list between June 27 and July 1, by 5 pm. The second merit list will be released on July 2 at 6 pm, with payments due from July 3 to 5, by 5 pm. The academic session is scheduled to commence on July 1.

However, the Mumbai University PG admission portal, muadmission.samarth.edu.in, is not yet operational. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any further details and updates.

